The Federal Government on Wednesday, said it would no longer site economic infrastructures in communities that vandalise developmental projects located in their domains.

President Muhammadu Buhari, said this when he inaugurated and handed over a shoreline protection and land reclamation project in Ekeremo Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Buhari said the project was built by the Ecological Funds Office of the Federal Government for the Aleibiri Community in the local government.

The president, who was represented by Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that such acts of vandalism were inimical to growth and development of rural communities.

He spoke against the backdrop of the recent looting of a skills acquisition centre by members of a community at Kaima in Kolokumo/Opokuma Local Government Area, prior to its inauguration.

“Henceforth, communities will not benefit from new projects from the Federal Government if they continue to vandalise or fail to take proper care of projects sited in their communities.