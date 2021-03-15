From Isaac Anumihe Abuja

Federal Government, at the weekend, threatened to withdraw the seal and certificates of any surveyor who indulges in illegal behaviour in his operation.

Speaking at the induction of over 309 new surveyors in Abuja, Registrar-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON), Surveyor Mohammed Kabir reminded the inductees that the certificate and the seal given to them are the property of the federal government and can be withdrawn any time.

He advised the inductees to be innovative and use their certificates to solve problems because when they solve problems people will look for them.

“In the event you die, your family should return the seal to the council and in the event you decide to leave the profession you should return the seal to the council” he explained.

On the challenge of quackery in the profession, the president of Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Surveyor Alabo Charleseye Charles said that the issue of quackery is hydraheaded and complicated because Nigerians like quacks. This, he said, is because quacks will give them small bill to pay.

“When you go to the office of an established surveyor he has his scale —- a scale passed by the Federal government. Ordinarily, that is what he should use to charge you. But Nigerians will like to cut corners. That is what is happening to buildings. If you want to build a house you will not go to a qualified builder to build for you. You will prefer somebody that you will pay peanuts.

I can tell you my own personal experience. Several years ago, I think it was in 1981 or 1982 when 1 was building my first house in Port Harcourt, I almost fell into the hands of a quack.

“I went up to the decking floor and he was just laying the rods straight and I asked the man, ‘what are you doing? Here is the structural diagram and you are not using it’ Immediately the iron bender told him ‘I told you this man is well educated.’