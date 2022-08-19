From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. (Sen). Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora has said that the Ministry will put in more efforts in reflecting on its recent achievements and adopt emerging trends in the application of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to achieve the Ministry’s set mandates.

He added that more efforts will be made in tackling common challenges encountered in the implementation of STI policies in Nigeria.

Dr. Adeleke made this known at the Ministry’s one day ministerial retreat held ,in Abuja, yesterday.

According to the Minister, the repositioning and strengthening the efforts of the Ministry in STI will no doubt address the problem of innovation as the missing in its statutory responsibility and growth of the national economy.

He further stated that the recent achievements recorded were by thorough and purposeful leadership of the Ministry and immeasurable support by President Buhari.

“These achievements were made possible without any doubt, as a result of purposeful and quality leadership styles provided by President Muhammadu Buhari. The President demonstrated this through changing the narratives of hitherto inadequate funding of the Ministry to improved budgetary provisions which has resulted in improved Research and Development (R&D) outputs across the Ministry and its Agencies of recent times,he said.

Also speaking at event, the Minister of state for science, Technology and Innovation, Chief. Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh said that the nation’s leadership cannot fail the citizens anymore adding that the country expects more positive impact from the ministry in view of dwindling revenue generation and increasing importation which is weakening the value of Naira.

Chief Ikoh further stated that the country is endowed with human and material resources and if properly harnessed will boost socio-economic wellbeing of the people and Nigeria in general.

In her goodwill address at the retreat, the Senate Committee chairman on Science, Technology and Innovation Sen. Lillian Uche Ekwunife said that her committee has contributed their quota towards the development of STI through passage of bills that will boost and sustain the cause of STI in Nigeria.

The Chairman, House committee on Science Research Institute, Hon. Olaide Akinremi, called on relevant stakeholders in the STI ecosystem to ensure R&D outputs are commercialized for the benefit of the nation.

The Chairman, House Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation Hon. Beni Lar said that more legislative efforts will be made to enhance development of STI in Nigeria.