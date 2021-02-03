By Bimbola Oyesola

Nigerians may have to wait for another three weeks to get the decisions of the report of the technical committes set up by the Federal Government on the increase in the electricity tariff and pump price of the Petroleum product.

The two committees which met on Monday for the submission of the report could not make their findings public as organised labour punctured the reports as too technical.

One of the labour representatives in the committees who spoke with Daily Sun yesterday said Labour has requested for a three week period to study the final copies from the two committes.

“We have told them that we would return to the committees, precisely on February 22, after we must have studied the reports diligently. We are just a member of

a body, we have to report to our organs that’s what we have done,” he said.

He noted that besides the fact that the report was technical, he added that it was equally not detailed enough.

He explained that another snag at the meeting was the fact that only the electricity report was made available, while government was not forthcoming on the fuel pump price.

He said: “We want to study everything comprehensively and we told them to send us the report of the Petroleum committee, we would study the two together and revert back to the committees in three weeks.

“For the electricity, we cannot understand why some payment should be in dollars and that’s why we punctured them. We did not accept what they put there.”