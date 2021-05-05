From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As part of the Federal Government’s plan to automate operations in the Nigerian ports, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) yesterday signed an agreement with National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) with a view to automating data collection and gathering in the ports.

Listing the benefits of automating the operations, at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two agencies in Abuja, the Managing Director of NPA, Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman, said that the automation will bring timely access to data exchange for planning, research, monitoring, projections and reporting across port industry.

“I would like to specifically request the collaboration of automation of data collection. This is an area that we really require support on how we can really move towards automation of data which will eliminate errors and also have live and up-to-date information as and when required.

“I will like to specifically ask for that area of support to guide Nigerian Ports Authority in the deployment of automation as it relates to data gathering” he said.