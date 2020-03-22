Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has assured Nigerians that the federal government is fully committed and resolved its to protect its citizens from the impact of the deadly coronavirus.

Boss said, the federal government has already shutdown three international airports in the country and effective Monday, no international flights into the country will be allowed.

He said the stringent measure has become imperative in order to halt any more further case of the importation of the virus into the country.

He made the remarks during an interactive session with newsmen in Yola, Adamawa state.

Boss who was in Adamawa state to commiserate with the people of Garkida over the February attack on the community by boko haram insurgents and to convey the president’s deepest regrets and sympathy, said he used the occasion to stress the need for communities in the country to take the outbreak of Covid-19 seriously.

Boss said, “As dreaded as Boko Haram ilinsurgency is, Covid-19 is more vicious and most dreaded because one affliction can destroy a entire city and county.

“Maintaining social distance is important, not shaking hands is not rude and maintaining personal hygiene is critical and all Nigerians must take these safety measures seriously.”

He added that, “We have to pay attention and listen to the instructions of the ministry of health and other public health officials.

“When anyone in our community begin to show symptoms if the virus, there are hotlines that have been made available for calls, so that we can curb the spread and treat those who have the virus.”

“Taking steps further, we have closed down three international airports already and from Monday, no international flight is coming into Nigeria.”

On whether the federal government has acted a little too late, he said, “We have not acted late, first of all we took steps by identifying countries that are heavy burdened with the virus.

“We banned flights from thirteen (13) countries, then two other countries the following day, now we have shut down three international airports.

“As at yesterday, it became obvious that if we do not take any drastic step the importation of the virus will increase in intensity.

“So, from tomorrow Monday, we are not allowing any international flights into the country and we will address other emerging situations.

“The goal is not to create panic but we want to make a gradual address of the situation and other emerging challenges.”