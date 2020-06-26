Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Federal Government has announced that it would carry out ‘Dry Run’ tests of Lagos and Abuja Airports on Saturday.

Captain Musa Nuhu, Director General and Chief Executive Officer for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), made this disclosure at the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully sometime next week we will be able to announce a restart date for domestic flights.

“Significant progress has been made regarding readiness to restart domestic aviation industry. A few gaps remaining, which will be closed hopefully in next couple of days. We have to get it right both in technical safety and health safety,” he said.