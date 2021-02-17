the Federal Government has said all was set to begin repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon, Niger and Chad back home.

Senator Basheer Mohammed, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) made this known in Abuja during the meeting of the Technical Working Group (TWG) on repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon.

Mohammed, who is also the Chairman of the TWG, said that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the group to remain steadfast in carrying out the assignment of returning Nigerian refugees from the three countries.

He further affirmed that arrangements were already in top gear towards actualising the planned return of the refugees commencing with those in Cameroon from Feb. 27.

He revealed that the TWG and the Cameroonian authorities had met in Maroua, Cameroon from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10 to plan strategies for executing the voluntary repatriation of the refugees from Minawo Camp.

The chairman, therefore, commended the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari and other partners towards safe return of the refugees, even as he expressed optimism that logistics for the exercise might not be a big challenge.

According to him, the Borno State Government on its part had made adequate arrangements to accommodate the returning Nigerians.

He also commended the government and people of Cameroon for their patience and support for the refugees under their care and protection.