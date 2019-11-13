Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has assured that the bulk of recovered looted funds will be used to fund the 2020 budget.

His disclosure came as President Muhammadu Buhari, recently revealed that he would order immediate disposal of assets recovered from looters once the court orders forfeiture of such assets to the government, with the proceeds paid into the Federation Account.

He had said that will prevent the forfeited assets from being relooted when a government that favours looters comes on board.

Malami, stated this at the 10th annual conference of the Centre for Peace and En- vironmental Justice (CEPEJ) with the theme: Insecurity and Corruption: Implication for development in Africa on Tuesday in Abuja.

Represented by the Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reforms and International Relations, Juliet Nwagwu, the AGF noted that no administration in the country had taken steps like the Buhari’s to recover looted funds.