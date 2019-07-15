Former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has said the Federal Government will buy excess farm produce this year to ensure food security and protect farmers from loss.

Yari, now leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, made this known to members and supporters of the party in the state at a meeting on Saturday.

He said the Federal Government had worked out plans in this direction that would soon be released.

“The Federal Government will make sure that with the price drop recorded on farm products, it will buy excess commodities and store same in order to guarantee food security in our country.

“The measure will also ensure that farmers are protected from running at a loss at the end of the farming season by purchasing the excess products,” he said, while maintaining that there is no price hike on commodities.

“Even though our party is not in control in the state at the moment, we will make sure that our members and supporters benefit from all federal government programmes.

“To actualise this, the Federal Government plans to appoint its representatives in all the states of the federation who will monitor its empowerment programmes such as the N-power, Anchor borrowers, trader money and so on, so that every citizen can benefit,” he assured.

Yari, who called on party loyalists in the state to continue to be law abiding, also informed them that leaders of the party at both federal and state levels have concluded arrangements to challenge the action of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) reason for giving the opposition the APC’s seats that were contested for unopposed and did not pass through primaries.