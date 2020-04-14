The European Union (EU) 50 million Euros donation to Nigeria will be channeled to the “One COVID-19 Basket Fund” for the national pandemic response plan.

Nigeria and the UN had on April 6, launched the “One COVID-19 Basket Fund framework to mobilise over $2million from the UN system for the procurement of essential medical supplies to boost efforts of the Nigerian Government in containing COVID-19 and caring for those confirmed cases in need of serious medical attention.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who is also the Presidential Task Force (PTF) Chairman, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja, during the PTF daily briefing on COVID-19 in the country.

The SGF said that President Muhammadu Buhari received the contribution. “The money will be channeled through the basket fund to facilitate rapid procurement of equipment, consumables, supporting socio-economic interventions for vulnerable groups and other aspects of treatment and critical care continuum.