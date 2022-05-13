From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As part of measures to forestall frequent building collapses and indiscriminate use of drones in Nigeria, offenders of Survey Co-ordination Act (SCA) of 1962 would be arrested, prosecuted and possibly jailed. SCA is an act prohibiting indiscriminate use of drones and building on unapproved areas.

Speaking when he received a team led by Major General Samad Akesode, Director of Communications of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to the President at the Survey House in Abuja, the Surveyor General of the Federation, Abudulganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Babagana Mongunu (rtd) to take seriously the issue of the violations of the provisions of the SCA which according to him are consequential to Nigeria’s sovereignty. He said that individuals and groups cannot be allowed to continue to build or install infrastructure, generate geospatial information and data of other critical infrastructure without recourse to the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF).

According to the SGoF, his office would commence full implementation and enforcement of the SCA hence ONSA has deployed a very high-ranking military officer in the person of Major General Adesoke to work with OSGoF for the success of the operations meant to curb activities inimical to the provisions of the law regulating surveying and geo-informatics in the country.