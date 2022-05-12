From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As part of measures to forestall frequent building collapses and indiscriminate use of drones in Nigeria, offenders of Survey Co-ordination Act (SCA) of 1962 would be arrested, prosecuted and possibly jailed.

SCA is an act prohibiting indiscriminate use of drones and building on unapproved areas.

Speaking when he received a team led by Major General Samad Akesode, Director of Communications of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to the President at the Survey House in Abuja, the Surveyor General of the Federation, Abudulganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Babagana Mongunu (rtd) to take seriously the issue of the violations of the provisions of the SCA which according to him are consequential to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He said that individuals and groups cannot be allowed to continue to build or install infrastructure, generate geospatial information and data of other critical infrastructure without recourse to the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF).

According to the SGoF, his office would commence full implementation and enforcement of the SCA hence ONSA has deployed a very high-ranking military officer in the person of Major General Adesoke to work with OSGoF for the success of the operations meant to curb activities inimical to the provisions of the law regulating surveying and geo-informatics in the country.

While thanking the National Security Adviser (NSA) for his quick response to the general request made by OSGoF, the SGoF appealed for the provision of military personnel for the safety of surveyors and other OSGoF staff during engagements particularly at international boundaries.

He stated that OSGoF lost five staff during attacks at the Nigeria-Cameroun Border about five years ago.

In his remarks, Major General Akesode commended the commitment of the SGoF towards infrastructural development and national security. He pointed out the need for every Nigerian to be patriotic for the general good of the country.

Akesode said the relevance of the activities of OSGoF cannot be overemphasised. He stressed the need for its collaboration with relevant authorities such as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure on earth.

In a statement, Head of Press and Public Relations of the OSGoF, Abu Michael, said that the military chief pledged the support of the NSA to OSGoF in order to especially generate geospatial information the locations and heights of all obstacles in the country. He noted that such an information for masts and other installations around the airports was necessary to guarantee safety.