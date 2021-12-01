From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Kesiye Wabote, has disclosed that the industrial parks under the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme (NOGaPS) situated in Emeyal 1 in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and Odukpani in Cross Rivers State would be ready for commissioning to commence operations in 2022.

Wabote who stated this at the on-going 10 th Edition of the Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) forum holding in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, explained that the board has entered into an agreement with Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN) and INFINI Power Limited for provision of reliable power to the two industrial parks as part of the key requirement for operations to commence.

Other projects listed for commissioning is the 2,000bpd Atlantic Modular Refinery in Brass, the 400,00/year/ Rungas. LPG composite cylinder manufacturing plant in Polaku, Bayelsa State, the 48,000litres/day base oil production plant in Omagwa, Rivers State and 30MM Nedo gas processing plant and the 300 mm gas hub tied gas hub toed to the OB-3 pipeline in Kwale, Delta State.

Governor Douye Diri in his remarks to declare open the forum drew attention to the significance of the Nembe-Brass road to the country’s economy.

Diri making reference to the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme to construct roads across the country stressed that there was need for the federal government to construct the road that been on the drawing board for years because of its capacity to cut the cost of operations of the oil companies in the Brass axis as well as significantly stimulate the economy of the state.

“Given the tremendous value of the Nembe-Brass road and its capacity to cut the cost of operations of oil companies and significantly stimulate the economy of the state, I appeal to the federal government to again extend this kind gesture to the Nembe-Brass road.

“In particular, I call on my friend, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, who joined us virtually, that the NNPC should also look towards Bayelsa and the Nembe-Brass road in its proposed plan to construct some roads in the country.

“We call on our legislators in the National Assembly as well as our sons and daughters at the federal level to support this noble move in the interest of our state and our country.”

