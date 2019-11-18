Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, has promised to compensate victims of potash market inferno in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State and described the incident as “one to many.”

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who said this yesterday, implored Nigerians to exercise fire prevention measures and general health and safety measures in homes, schools and workplaces.

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser, Media, Halima Oyelade, she said: “I was greatly saddened by the unfortunate news of the fire outbreak that has once more left innocent victims counting their losses. I commiserate with the Government and people of Yobe State on this unfortunate incident.”

Farouq added that, “the frequency and intensity of market fires across the country, as well as the impact on lives and livelihoods, tells us that implementing fire risk management requires collective effort and a holistic approach.

“To this end, the Ministry will continue to coordinate activities to ensure all stakeholders leverage their tools and resources to ensure efficient prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery to fire disasters.

“She has directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the North East Regional Team to visit the site, perform necessary assessment and report back with actionable recommendations that will ensure the victims/traders are empowered as they rebuild their lives.”