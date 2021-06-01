From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, said it would open the bid for the concession of 12 federal roads today.

The 12 roads to be concessioned, under the first phase of the Highway Development and Management Initiative, include Benin-Asaba; Abuja-Lokoja; Kaduna-Kano; Onitsha-Owerri-Aba; Shagamu-Benin; Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga; Lokoja-Benin; Enugu-Port Harcourt; Ilorin-Jebba; Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta; Lagos-Badagry and Kano-Shuari-PortisKum-Damaturu.

In a statement, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing announced that the bid will be witnessed by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission and other interested partners and stakeholders.

“Applications were received from interested prospective concessionaires in response to the request for gualification and the bid will be opened today,” the ministry said in the statement.

It said the initiative is aimed at creating alternative source of financing road development and management in the country while unlocking the massive economic potential of the project routes with attendant job creation.