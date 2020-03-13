The Federal Government yesterday, indicated its intention to conduct a census of all business establishments across the country.

Speaking yesterday, in Asaba, Delta State, during a stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop on National Census of Commercial and Industrial Businesses (NCCIB), the Statistician General of the Federation (SG), Dr Yemi Kale, said that the effort would enable the government have a comprehensive list of all establishments in the country.

“It will also help us to determine the structure of enterprises in Nigeria by sectors and the spread across the states and all the 774 local government areas (LGAs). In addition, the census will further help us to classify businesses into micro, small, medium and large establishments,” he said. The SG who sought the cooperation of stakeholders in the exercise, assured the stakeholders that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) would collaborate with World Bank to endure the integrity of the information from the exercise.

“World Bank will deploy the use of modern Information Communication Technology (ICT) at every stage of the conduct of the census. In particular, we shall be using the Computer Assisted Personnel Interviewer (CAPI) devices during the field operations…”