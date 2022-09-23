From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

As part of the nation’s 62nd independence anniversary celebrations, the Federal Government is to confer national honours on deserving Nigerians.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while briefing journalists in Abuja ahead of the independence day celebration reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting the unity, security and stability of the country.

“Please permit me to use this opportunity to announce that the award of National Honours will be held as part of the 62nd Independence Anniversary on October 1 in Abuja. The Honourable Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs will give the full details later.”

He said celebrating the country’s independence anniversary was a reminder that in spite of the challenges Nigeria has faced, Nigerians have remained resilient and committed to the unity of the country.