From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government it its commitment towards the welfare of Civil Servants is set to construct 116 housing units of two bedroom semi-detached bungalows at Gwagwalada, through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation’s Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) progamme.

In a statement by Deputy Director, Communications, Mohammed Ahmed, said the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this in her Keynote address at the Ground-Breaking ceremony organised by the Office, in partnership with the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB), financiers of the project.

She reiterated that the FISH programme came on board to mitigate housing deficits amongst Civil Servants, who were not able to get decent abode after the monitisation policy.

She affirmed that the Ceremony is an indication of a turning point in the the attainment of government’s agenda of enhancing the welfare of Civil Servants, through the provision of quality and affordable housing.

While expressing delight on the positive outcome experienced since the inauguration of an Inter-Ministerial Implementation Committee on the FISH Programme to address public sector housing deficit, she thanked the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, under the Minister, Babatunde Fashola, for providing land that spans about five hectares in a prime area of Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

Yemi-Esan also hoped for more of such, in near future.

She said her office is looking towards adopting modern technologies and solutions, which are acceptable the world over for the construction of affordable and durable abode for Civil Servants.

Yemi-Esan expressed the Office’s readiness to engage and partner with reputable developers and other well-meaning stakeholders, especially in the areas of mortgage and alternative financing.

She said she expects that the Estate, when completed, will provide comfort to Civil Servants, as well as aid the transformation of the Gwagwalada landscape.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office (SWO) – OHCSF, as well as the Chairman, Governing Council, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB), Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe, while highlighting that the Ceremony is a testament of the commitment towards improving the welfare of the Civil Servants, also noted that it was the beginning of good collaboration with FGSHLB.

In his remark, the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Olusola Adesola noted that the infrastructural policy of the Federal Government has continually ensured that residents of the FCT and by extension, Civil Servants have decent accommodation.

Also, Fasola, while commending the leadership qualities of the HoCSF in ensuring that things get done at the appropriate time, promised to allocate more land, in order to achieve the infrastructural policy mandate of the Federal Government.

Goodwill messages were received from the Chairman, House Committee on Public Service Matters, Sani Bala, the paramount ruler of Gwagwalada Community, the Agora of Gwagwalada, Angwar Umar, the representative of the Estate Developer, Messrs Belron (Nig.) Ltd., Builder Olutayo Bello, while the Executive Secretary, FGSHLB, Mallam Ibrahim Mairiga.