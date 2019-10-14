Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the South-East zone a coastal rail that will terminate at Onitsha with a spur into Nnewi in Anambra State.

The president who made the promise in a goodwill message in Onitsha during Obi of Onitsha’s 18th Ofala festival said there were many ongoing roads projects in the zone.

Buhari, who was was represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, appealed to host communities of second Niger Bridge to give peace a chance to enable the construction firm complete the project on schedule.

He said the bridge was a reality as work is ongoing while the company handling the project has assured of completing the work six months earlier than the scheduled date of 2022.

“The contracting firm has promised that they will complete the project in 2021.

“The second Niger Bridge is now a reality, the pillars are springing up. The funding is in place from Sovereign Wealth Fund and Federal Government fund. I want to assure the people of Onitsha, the people of Anambra State and the people of South-East that the third bridge, which is the coastal rail that will terminate at Onitsha with a spur unto Nnewi later. The construction will start next year. The rail will go through Onitsha to Asaba, Agbor to Warri, Warri to Utako and Ajaokuata to Abuja.

“The Enugu-Onitsha expressway is ongoing. The Umunya section of the road that had been waterlogged has been done. The job is now moving down to Amansea to Enugu. The most important parts of the job have been done. Then, the road from Onitsha-Orba-Amichi- Uga-Arondizugo-Okigwe work is also ongoing. Another road from Enugu-Okigwe-Umuahia-Aba-Port Harcourt, the four sections of the roads have been awarded and immediately after the rains, the work will commence.

“There is award of 9th Mile-Utrukpo-Makurdi road. So the South-East zone has not been left out in the infrastructural development,” he assured.