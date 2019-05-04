Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal government has approved the construction and rehabilitation of ten roads across the country at the sum of N169.74 billion.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, disclosed the development in a statement by his Special Adviser, Communications, Hakeem Bello.

He said the projects would create jobs for Nigerians, including senior citizens in the country.

Bello said Fashola stated that the projects would enhance the Federal government’s objective of improving transportation infrastructure and restoring the nation’s road network as part of the implementation of the Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

Bello added that the approval, which was a sequel to a memorandum presented to the council by Fashola on May 2, 2019, covered the Rehabilitation of the Umuahia (Ikwuano)-Ikot Ekpene Road, Umuahia, Umudike in Abia State, the Rehabilitation of Calabar-Oban-Ekang Road (Section 1) in Cross River State; the Construction of Yola-Fufore-Gurin Road in Adamawa State, the Rehabilitation of Ado-Ekiti-Igede-Aramoko-Itawure Road in Ekiti State; including the Rehabilitation of Funtua-Dandume-Kaduna State Border Road in Katsina State.

Other roads, according to Bello are the Rehabilitation of Makurdi-Gboko-Katsina-Ala Road (Yandev-Katsina-Ala Section) in Benue State; the Rehabilitation of Old Enugu-Onitsha Road (Opi Junction-Ukehe-Okpatu-Aboh Udi-Oji to Anambra Border), the rehabilitation and dualization of the 74 kilometer (approximately) Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road in Abia/Akwa Ibom States; Construction of four-kilometre township road in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State and the Rehabilitation of Billiri-Filiya-Taraba State border road in Gombe State.

“While the Umuahia (Ikwuano)-Ikot Ekpene Road is awarded to Messrs Hartland Nigeria Limited/ Raycon and Company Nigeria Limited in the sum of N13,296,283,958.68 with a completion date of 48 months, the rehabilitation of Calabar-Oban-Ekang Road (Section 1) in Cross River State is awarded to Messrs Setraco Nigeria Limited in the sum of N27,781,851,866.55 with a completion date of 24 months, while the construction of Yola-Furore-Gurin Road (approximately 56KM) is awarded to Messrs Wiz China Worldwide Engineering Limited in the sum of N13,643,670,884.81 with a completion date of 12 months.

“The Rehabilitation of Ado-Ekiti–Igede-Aramoko-Itawure Road in Ekiti State (35KM approximately), according to the memorandum, is awarded to Messrs Deux Projects Limited/Hitech Construction Company Limited at N14,838,220,269.00 with a completion period of 30 months, while the rehabilitation of Funtua-Dandume-Kaduna State border road in Katsina State is awarded to Messrs Rabash Enterprises Nigeria Limited/Afdin Construction Limited in the sum of N9,887,040,586.50 with a completion period of 24 months.

“The memorandum also shows that while Messrs Rockbridge Construction Limited will rehabilitate the 43 Km (approximately) Makurdi-Gboko-Katsina-Ala Road (Yandev-Katsina-Ala Section) in 24 months at the cost of N11,892,018,600.00, Messrs Arab Contractors O.A.O Nigeria Limited will rehabilitate Old Enugu-Onitsha Road (Opi Junction-Ukehe-Okpatu-Aboh Udi-Oji to Anambra Border) (Approximately 90Km) in 24 months at the cost of N31,946,055,289.93 and Messrs CGGC Global Project will rehabilitate and dualize the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road in 24 months at the cost of N30,649,735,111.38,” Bello said.

Also included in the award, according to Bello, are the construction of a four- kilometre township road in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State by Messrs Birak Engineering and Construction Company Limited in the sum of N1,755,086,798.85 with a completion period of 12 months and the rehabilitation of Billiri-Filiya-Taraba State border road by Messrs Triacta Nigeria Limited to be completed within 24 months in the sum of N14,048,396,236.88.

“Stating that his ministry, towards the realisation of Federal government’s objectives of restoring growth and investing in the people, decided to initiate the new road reconstruction and rehabilitation projects in some states of the federation to open up settlements, provide access for evacuation of goods and services as well as improve the socio-economic lives of the people within the stretch of the different communities in the project areas, Fashola said the 50km Umuahia (Ikwuano)-Ikot-Ekpene Road would create between 180 to 200 jobs with 90 percent of the jobs for Nigerians and 10 percent for expatriates.

“According to him, while the rehabilitation of the approximately 60 Km Calabar-Oban-Ekang Road (Section1) in Cross River State, will generate between 400 and 500 jobs with 40 percent of the jobs for senior Nigerians and 100 percent for intermediate workers, the construction of Yola-Furore-Gurin Road in Adamawa State, will generate no less than 300 jobs with 90 percent reserved for Nigerians and 10 percent for expatriates.

“Also, while 200-250 workers will be employed in the rehabilitation of Ado-Ekiti-Igede-Aramoko-Itawure Road in Ekiti State with 90 percent of the jobs to be handled by Nigerians and 10 percent by expatriates, the rehabilitation of Funtua-Dandume-Kaduna State Border Road in Katsina State will generate 200 jobs with 80 percent for Nigerians and 20 percent for expatriates,” Bello also said.

He added that in the rehabilitation of Makurdi-Gboko-Katsina-Ala Road (Yandev-Katsina-Ala Section) in Benue State, 100 workers would be employed with 90 percent of them Nigerians and 10 percent expatriates, while 400-500 workers would be employed with the rehabilitation of Old Enugu-Onitsha Road (Opi Junction-Ukehe-Okpatu-Aboh Udi-Oji to Anambra border) with Nigerians constituting 90 percent, while expatriates will make up the remaining 10 percent of the work force.

“The rehabilitation and dualization of Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road in Abia/Akwa Ibom states will, according to the Minister, generate 200 jobs with Nigerians taking 80 percent of the jobs and expatriates take 10 percent. And also while 200 workers will be employed in the construction of the four kilometre township road in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State with 10 percent of the jobs to be done by expatriates and 90 percent by Nigerians, the rehabilitation of Billiri-Filiya-Taraba State Border Road in Gombe State will generate 300 jobs with 90 percent for Nigerians and expatriates making up the remaining 10 percent of the workforce.

“While itemizing the scope of works to be covered in each of the projects, the minister also gave extensive details of the procurement processes which began under the 2018 Appropriation with newspaper advertisements in July 2018 and culminated in the certification and issuance of a Due Process Certificate of “ No Objection” for each of the 10 projects by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP),” Bello further said.