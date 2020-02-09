Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government in collaboration with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as well as the World Bank has announced plans to convene a national conference on disability and women empowerment.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who announced this in Washington DC, said the collaboration was to ensure a large-scale programme for disability and women empowerment in the country.

In a statement released yesterday by her Special Adviser on Media, Halima Oyelade, she said the arrangement was the part of the takeaway by the ministry from the US-Nigeria Bi-national Commission meeting held on February 3-4, 2020, in Washington DC, the United States.

It read: “The Ministry and the World Bank Mission in Nigeria will convene a meeting to discuss modalities and areas to reallocate funds within the International Development Association (IDA) to focus on programmes for disability and women empowerment.

“The disability and women empowerment programme will especially cater for the welfare of the disabled in the country and vulnerable women. The programme will be run in concert with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“The programme would be delivered through the conditional cash transfers, which is targeted at the most vulnerable segment of the society.”

She said the ministry was working to sharpen the modalities for implementing the programme on disability and women empowerment programme.