The Federation Government is set to create 30,000 jobs through the Community Safety and Human Security Programme (CSHSP) initiative to reduce crimes and violence across the country.

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, George Akume, yesterday, made the disclosure at the inauguration of a 22-man committee of CSHSP, Nasarawa State chapter.

The Federal Government had, early in the year, inaugurated a committee on CSHSP, with members drawn from security institutions, relevant ministries and various civil society organisations.

CSHSP was aimed at making the country safe, secure and violence-free, particularly at the grassroots.

Akume said CSHSP was also working towards creating skilled manpower for 50,000 persons in the 774 local government areas, including the Federal Capital Territory.

“Implementation of CSHSP is prepared to work with relevant security institutions, stakeholders and non-state actors in expanding the narratives and intelligence toward community safety,” he said.

The minister, however, expressed worries that in spite of efforts by government, non-government organisations and community leaders to stem the tide of insecurity and violence, crimes in the country were still on the increase.

According to him, the country’s national security, under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, places emphasis on enhancing the social well-being of citizens. Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, commended the Federal Government for the choice of the state in the hosting the programme, after the inauguration of CSHSP members at the federal level.

According to Sule, the programme is to demonstrate the Federal Government’s commitment to safety, where everyone has a role to play in ensuring the development of sustainable communities.