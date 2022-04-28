From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Government has concluded plans to create a new Ministry of Defence, with a view to repositioning the sector.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ibrahim Kana, gave the hint, yesterday, during a familiarisation visit to the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

He said when created, the new defence ministry would see the various services operating under the same roof like the US Pentagon with both military and civilian staff working together.

He said his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari came with a mandate to implement the approved reforms of the ministry and armed forces to enhance efficiency.

“On my appointment as the permanent secretary of this ministry, I was given a specific task of ensuring that I facilitate the work of the armed forces. I was also given the task of implementing the reforms, which had been carried out and approved by Mr. President.

“The minister has decided to invite the major stakeholders to a meeting where we would look at the implementation strategy of the reforms documents, to see how we can commence the implementation.

“One of the important aspects of the reforms which I have to state here is the creation of a new Ministry of Defence which will be like the Pentagon in the USA.

“If you enter the Pentagon, you see a mixture of military and civilians working together and that is going to be the nature of our new Ministry of Defence,” he said.

He said his mission was to ensure full implementation of the reforms of the armed forces and the ministry, adding that the new reforms would bring an end to the existing dichotomy within the services and ministry.

Responding, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, commended the permanent secretary for his efforts and pledged to ensure good and harmonious working relationship with the ministry.