Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, has offered an insight into the agenda the Federal Government will be implementing in the petroleum sector to boost confidence and stability.

According to him, the Federal Government as part of a new policy direction would pursue vigorously the sanitisation of the oil sector and curb losses in crude oil production.

Sylva, who spoke in an interview shortly before he departed his country home in Okpoama, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, at the weekend, also disclosed that the Federal Government will aggressively promote a huge increase in the production of oil.

While maintaining that the Federal Government will not pay lip service to the issue of transparency in its sanitisation mission, he said the government is determined to adopt a zero policy for crude oil production losses.

“We will need to sanitise the oil industry. I believe we cannot condone losses in crude oil production. We must ensure zero loss. We must not lose any crude oil. We must develop our abundant gas deposits in the sector and generally sanitise the sector,” he said.