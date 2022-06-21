By Steve Agbota

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Transportation has resolved to demolished Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) building sitting and causing obstruction on the rail lines at the Apapa seaport.

It explained that the Customs building has been causing impediment to the construction of rail lines meant for cargo evacuation at the port.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, who toured the rail project in Apapa yesterday, said that she was as at the port to look at all issues affecting effort to connect the rail to the Apapa seaport.

“As you can see, the construction of this standard gauge has been ongoing for more than two years and I came here to inspect the activities. We want to ensure that before the end of next month, the construction here would have improved.

“By the end of this month, we want to ensure that the removal of this Customs facility which is on the rail track is resolved. The goal is to have this track operational by the end of this month. Although this building looks big, it is actually a minor issue that will be resolved by the time the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seat together to discuss it,” she explained. According to her, “It has been agreed that the building is going to be demolished but the fact is that it is a radioactive facility, adding It is a scanner and there is need to ensure that the demolition is done safely.”

Saraki who also visited Tin can Island Port, decried the collapse of infrastructure at the Port, saying that the degradation of Tin-Can Island port has shown decades of neglect. The Minister reaffirmed the position of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), for the total reconstruction of Quay walls of the TinCan Island Port Complex which have become weak due to age.

She said: “We cannot build on a weak foundation, it is vital that we get these two very important ports modernised and ready to berth modern vessels. The state of the ports shows decades of neglect but it’s better late than never.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .