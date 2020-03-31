Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Ndubuisi Orji

The Federal Government will deploy 300 GeneXperts Machines, to test for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this at the Presidential Taskforce Briefing in Abuja, yesterday.

Giving an update on the confirmed cases; the minister said that as at 8pm, confirmed cases had hit 139 in Nigeria with two deaths, and nine discharged.

GeneXpert machines were widely deployed about a decade ago to rapidly detect tuberculosis, including milt-drugs resistant strains;

It had since been adapted to enable rapid testing of many other pathogens, including not only HIV and hepatitis C, but also influenza, Ebola and sexually transmitted infections.

Ehaire said the recent inclusion of University College Hospital, Ibadan into the network laboratories for COVID-19, and ongoing assessment to include seven other laboratories in the next three weeks would enable increased testing capacity and improved turn-around time.

He said the laboratories would assist other response activities, thereby reducing the number of deaths.

He said it would be critical to reduce turnaround time between identifying a suspected case and confirmation.

Ehanire said the closure of the airports and also the land borders would reduce the number of importation of new cases.

He, however said that Nigerians should be aware that the elderly among them were particularly vulnerable groups.

Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the agency was applying containment strategy.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force for the control of COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, said they had just begun the first day of restrictions in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

Mustapha said that PTF was observing developments around the country as they received reports.

He disclosed that the PTF had however met with Security Chiefs to smoothen the rough edges of implementation and within the first day of implementation and an appropriate restriction protocol and exemption guidelines would be issued.

“Initial feedback is that there are violations of restrictions by the citizens that we desire to protect. Let me emphasise that the decision to lockdown is to prevent community spread which may be dangerous to manage. It can only be done by Nigerians and for Nigerians,” he declared.

Task before economic sustainability committee – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, shaded light on the role the newly formed economic sustainability committee on COVID-19 would play in the administration’s efforts to grapple with the impact of the restriction of movements in some parts of the country on citizens.

President Muhammadu Buhari had named Osinbajo as head of the economic sustainability committee.

The Vice President while responding to questions at a Google Hangout organised by the HACK COVID-19 Call Centre, yesterday, said the committee would specifically take care of the economic challenges and fallouts of the pandemic and the attendant movement restrictions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States.

He said the committee was inaugurated to develop further palliatives and a sustainability plan to reposition the economy and grow the non-oil sector.

“Part of the work of the Economic Sustainability Committee is to look at some of the concerns that affect the poor, especially in the context of what has already been done and the data that we already have on informal workers and informal traders and how to implement some strategy that will be able to alleviate the sufferings of the poor (and the informal workforce) at this time. And how to integrate some of the data that we have in other respects.

“So, we have data of the poorest of the poor, with the assistance of the World Bank, we have developed what is called the National Social Register where we mapped out, in practically all local government areas in Nigeria, those who are considered the most vulnerable. Already, some of them get conditional cash transfers but, again, compared to the numbers, it is not large enough. But now we have an opportunity of doing much more in terms of giving the poor and vulnerable some kind of assistance.

“The N-power is one of our schemes where we provide opportunities for young Nigerians who have no jobs at the moment. Again the President has asked that we take a look at that and see how we can enhance that and do more. This provides yet another opportunity to widen the scope and provide more. One of the critical things is the fact that the whole Home Grown School Feeding Programme also has a large number of cooks; there are over 100,000 men and women scattered across the local government areas in this country who cook for these children. So, at the moment, they may well be out of work, so part of what we are also looking at is for them to continue to earn a living even with the current closing down of schools. They are also obviously endangered,” said Osinbajo.

Reps donate 2 months’ salary

The House of Representatives, yesterday, said its 360 members will donate their salaries for March and April to support the fight against COVID -19.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced this in a video message, said the lawmakers’ salaries for the two months would be transferred directly to the National Relief Fund account.

Gbajabiamila said this is aside the various interventions and contributions by individual lawmakers to cushion the effect of the pandemic on their constituents.

The speaker said the House would exercise its power of oversight to ensure the judicious administration of all emergency funds and contributions made towards the fight against COVID 19.

He said the House had mandated its Committees on Health and Disaster Preparedness to oversee the distribution of items donated by local and foreign donors to ensure proper management.

“Our contribution will support the provisions for the welfare of frontline medical professionals and health workers, and other interventions to provide for the wellbeing of all Nigerians through these trying times. Accordingly, I have directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to see to it that all members’ salaries are transferred to the National Relief Fund for this month and the next,” Gbajabiamila said.

The speaker admonished Nigerians to adhere strictly to the guidelines given by relevant authorities to prevent the further spread of the disease, saying the country cannot afford to have a large scale outbreak of the disease.

“This crisis has exposed in the worst possible way the evident weaknesses of our health system. After this is over, and moving forward, we must do everything in our power to ensure that we will never again come upon a moment such as this, as ill-equipped as we are now. The transmission of this disease at a scale for which our systems are not prepared is our biggest present threat. We alleviate that threat by self-isolating. The bad news of this disease is that everyone is a potential victim, but the good news is that everyone is a potential solution.

“Keep in mind that if we do not rigorously follow these self-isolation guidelines, all our other efforts will at the end of the day come to nothing. Let this be for all of us, a time for introspection and prayer, a time to commune with God. Let us spend time with our children. Study, write, meditate and exercise. Do whatever you must to get through this period but do it at home,” he said.

Governors grant waivers to manufactures for flow of essential goods services

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has written to the local manufacturing industry informing of the decision of the governors to grant them waivers in an effort to ensure the continuous production of essential goods to the citizens throughout the period of the lockdown.

The letter signed by the Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, assured of the governors support to the food, beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare companies so that they can bring succour to Nigerians during the lockdown agains the spread of COVID-19.

They governors said they have provided toll-free numbers to suppliers and operators in case they encounter problems or bottlenecks during the course of performing their duties, saying the gesture was to ensure unhindered flow of essential goods and services.

“In view of the essential nature of food, beverage and pharmaceuticals, all parastatals and agencies of state governments have been advised as follows: The operations and activities of food, beverages, medical and pharmaceutical product companies and their suppliers of raw and packaging materials, transporters, distributors, sales team and retailers should not be hindered by officials or agents of the state governments.

“To guarantee the continued effective and efficient movement of essential foods, beverages and medical supplies as well as attendant essential services we note that the whole value chain from farmers to suppliers of raw materials, from manufacturers to suppliers of packaging materials, transporters, distributors, sales teams and retailers should continue with their lawful operations within the confines of the law and to the extent that current realities permit.

“Considering the crucial role you play in ensuring the production of essential items such as nutritious food, beverages, medical and pharmaceutical products considered critical for the sustenance and well-being of individuals and families especially in these times, and following careful and deliberate consideration we are pleased to convey to you our full support to ensure that your operations continue unhindered.To ensure the safety of food, beverages, medical and pharmaceutical products and also that of the suppliers of raw and packaging materials, transporters, distributors, sales teams, retailers and other employees who will be on the road during this time. To guarantee that the distribution and movement of raw and packaging materials and finished products of food, beverages, medical and pharmaceutical products from various points within and across states is seamless;t hat in the event of closure of open markets or shops, clear alternatives are defined on how to get finished food, beverage and pharmaceutical products to consumers in their neighbourhoods.The responsiveness of relevant agencies of the state governments in playing their part fully in ensuring that what they need to do as prescribed by the law and extant regulations are carried out with dispatch,” Fayemi said.

Medical research institute gets nod to run drive-through COVID-19 test

In a bid to expand the opportunities for COVID-19 testing, the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), has said it has secured the approval of relevant authorities to commence the testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) using the Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine.