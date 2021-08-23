The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy says it will soon deploy the Five Generation network (5G) in Nigeria for increased connectivity.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, disclosed this in Abuja when he featured on FORUM, a special News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) interview programme.

The minister said the decision to deploy the

5G network followed an outcome of thorough investigations, research and trial absolving it of posing