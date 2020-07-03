Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development is to distribute19, 508 bags of fertilizers to farmers affected by 2018 flooding in five LGAs of Kogi State.

Speaking at the Flagg off ceremony yesterday in lokoja the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Safiya Farouk said the bags of fertilizer would be distributed by the ministry through National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to farmers to cushion the effect of the 2018 flooding that occurred in the state.

She said the distribution of the about 19, 508 bags of fertilizers was on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari which she said would be distributed to the affected farmers in five Local Government Areas in the State.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Edward David Onoja, who flagged off the distribution on behalf of the Governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for the great gesture through the relevant ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government.

He promised that the fertilizers would be effectively utilized and distributed accordingly as specified by the minister in the affected five LGAs.

Also flagged off, was the roll out of Agricultural inputs to be distributed to farmers nationwide as parts of the Federal Government’s palliatives against the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

In his remarks, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alh. Muhammed Sabo Nanono, said the agricultural inputs was parts of the federal government’s palliatives to cushion the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on food and nutrition, and security of the nation.

The Minister urged the beneficiaries to use the agricultural inputs judiciously to make food abundantly available in the country in order to defeat the negative impacts of Covid-19 co in the country.

Also present at the occasion was the Director-General of NEMA, Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed rtd, officials of both the Ministries of Agriculture and Humanitarian Affairs.