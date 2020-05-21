Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced plans to distribute over 500 bags of rice to orphanage homes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said this yesterday while flagging off distribution of palliatives like bags of rice, spaghetti, gallons of groundnut oil, cartons of sachet milk, packets of face masks, bags of salt, bags of sugar, to 5 orphanage homes in Abuja.

The beneficiaries include Anawim Home (Poorest of the Poor), Halal Children’s Home, Lugbe; Shinning Star Orphanage, Lugbe; Good Shepherd Orphanage, Kwali and Alansar Home, Kuje.

Represented by her Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Musa Bungudu, she said: “25 orphanage homes in the FCT will share 500 bags of rice and the other items on ground here, starting with the five orphanage homes here.

“This is a flag off that will be replicated in other parts of the country with due time, so I am grateful to the NGOs and CSOs that have been assisting us in the intervention exercise. Working together, we will overcome this pandemic.

“However, I urge everyone to obey the instructions of medical experts, with regards to hand washing, social distancing and other health measures.”