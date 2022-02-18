From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) on Friday, disclosed that the Fisheries Coastal Terminal Concession project is expected to create massive jobs, boost foreign exchange earnings and generate over N5 billion revenue within the concession period.

Spokesperson of ICRC, Manji Yarling, who made the disclosure said that the concession will span an 11-year period, with the upgrade and rehabilitation work expected to have been completed in the first year while the facility will be operated by the concessionaire for the next 10 years.

She added that the terminal provides onshore services to fishing vessels, underwater vessels and also offers repair and maintenance facilities. It is also equipped for vessel handling, dry dock fishing/landing, processing and storage, among others.

The project, which among others, targets a boost in exportation of fishes, will ensure the rehabilitation and upgrade of the terminal and operation of fishing trawlers.

“It is part of moves by the federal government to reform the fisheries industry into an engine of economic growth as it is expected to create more jobs around the value chain and empower the youths within the host community of Akwa Ibom State.

The plan culminated on Wednesday, with the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the rehabilitation of the Federal Fishery Coastal Terminal, Ebughu Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State”, she explained.

Proposed by and domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the brownfield project is to be carried out using the Finance, Rehabilitate, Operate, and Maintain PPP Model with Messrs Alfin Fisheries Limited as the concessionaire.

The move is part of the effort by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari towards economic diversification, food security, foreign exchange earnings among other benefits.

The primary objective of the concession is to develop and upgrade the fishery terminal facilities to a world class standard through private sector financing and operation.