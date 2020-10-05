Over 1, 200 youths would be empowered with life skills annually in Ondo State as part of efforts by the Federal Government to halt and reverse to rate of unemployment in the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire stated this at the commissioning of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Skill Acquisition Centre in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State.

The presidential aide noted that the centre constructed and equipped by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals was designed to be a strategic tool for the economic empowerment and cater for various life-skills trainings for young men and women in the areas of sewing, fashion and dressmaking, information and communications technology (ICT), photography, hair styling and cosmetology, barbing, catering, tiling and interlocking, automobile, aluminium fabrication and welding, plumbing etc.

“There is also provision for short term training on bead making, soap making, makeup artistry, event planning, painting, drawing, weaving, and shoemaking,” she said.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire stated, adding that the Centre is one of numerous centres constructed and equipped across the country.

“To achieve the cardinal objectives of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which is to improve the economy, secure the country and to stamp out corruption in the society, our youths must be encouraged to use their hands to work for a living and to shun crime.