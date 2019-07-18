Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Edet Sunday Akpan, has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government in empowering youth through the establishment of the Trans-national border markets across the country.

He disclosed this during a meeting with officials of Niger State Government and other relevant stakeholders on Babaana Trans-National Border market in Abuja.

Mr. Edet revealed that the project when completed would bring about benefits to the national policy objectives such as job creation, wealth creation and integration of Nigerian economy to regional markets.

“The Babaana Trans-national border market is a noble project which when completed will help in achieving many national policy goals as well as regional and international goals such as sustainable development goals “, he said.

He further listed the benefits of transnational border and regional markets to include mainstreaming the informal trade into the national economy, reduction of the incidence of smuggling across borders, encouraging promotion of clusters of trade and services.

Mr. Akpan also stressed that the purpose of Trans-national border trade is to encourage and enhance the role of trade in regional integration, poverty alleviation, wealth creation and generation of employment in the border communities and source of revenue generation to government.

The Emir of Borgu, Niger state, Alhaji Sani Muhammed Dantoro, represented by the Waziri of Borgu, Alhaji Nuhu Saadu, stated that the project will create wealth for his entire community, improve inter trade relationship with border communities.