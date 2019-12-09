Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Federal Government has promised to encourage Nigeria youths with skills to in other to create job opportunities for them.

Minister of State for Education , Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba represented by his Chief of Staff, Mike Ibeziem disclosed this yesterday during a talent hunt show with the theme “Cradles to Fame” organised by Kingsley Nwachukwu.

He advised the youths not to be addicted to drugs as a means of enhancing themselves in their quest to attaining stardom.

According to Ibeziem, ” At this particular time, the ministry has declared interest in the youths , as soon as we have more information from the programme there will be an area of partnership as it affects the youths. Nwajiuba said.

He continued “Education is the focus here entrepreneurship and skills development is a huge thing in the country now. Let me tell you the opportunities are there and it is good for youths to have a platform like this that will bring out their talents.

“Of all these, we advise the young people to stay focus and try to avail themselves with the opportunity they have now. There are a lot of things going on in the entertainment industry.

“Our youths should take advantage of it. We also advised our youths to abstain from drug abuse such will not be of help to our youths who think that taking it will give them anything good.”

Earlier, the organiser of the programe, Nwachukwu said “We are going to follow up these young people and not just giving them prizes untill they actualize their dreams. We are building them up and we have a platform to make sure that we support them to continue in growing higher.