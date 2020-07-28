While encouraging Nigerians to broaden their investments in the mining sector, he revealed that two gold refineries would be ready soon.



He said: “An expert will be coming to the country very shortly when the international travel ban is lifted to train Nigerians in jewelry making.

“We are selecting about 40 people to train them in jewelry making. We are going to pick one person per state and Abuja, making it 37.

“Essentially the remaining 3 will be training the trainers. Those who will be trained will train other Nigerians. We have a lot of gemstones. We want to create that industry. They will now use our local gold.