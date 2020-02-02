The Federal Government on Sunday says it has concluded plans to establish two dairy plants in Jigawa.

The Minister for Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, made the disclosure in Jahun, Jigawa while speaking to newsmen on the sideline of his two-day visit to the state.

Nanono disclosed that the dairy plants would be established at Ringim and Gujungu towns in Ringim and Taura local government councils, respectively.

He said that the decision to establish the plants in the selected communities was in consideration of the high population of herdsmen and cattle breeders in the areas.

The minister explained that the dairy would supply milk products to yogurt companies in Kaduna and Zaria.

Nanono added that a similar dairy in Dawakin-Kudu, Kano was supplying milk products to companies in Kaduna.

He said that: “We intend to establish Dairy plants in Ringim and Gujungu here in Jigawa because we have a large concentration of Fulani selling milk.

“We will help them produce more milk to be supply to yogurt companies in Kaduna and Zaria.

“Market will not be a problem because the one in Dawakin Kudu cannot meet the demand of the diary companies.

“The companies are ready to up take about 30, 000 liters of milk per day but the one in Dawakin Kudu can not meet the demand”.

According to him, the companies would provide social amenities such as schools and vocational training centres to nomadic settlements in the area.

Nanono noted that the plants would also provide job opportunities and reduce poverty in the host communities.

He said that with over 25 million cattle in the country the government would adopt proactive measures to accelerate livestock and milk productions, as well as discourage importation of dairy products. (NAN)