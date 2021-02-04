From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, has said the Federal Government is to establish artisanal and small-scale mineral (ASM) processing clusters for the development of selected minerals in the six geopolitical zones for

for effective harmonisation of their exploitation to derive the right revenue for government.

Ogah disclosed this during the handing over ceremony of landed property donated by Ebonyi State government for the establishment of artisanal and small-scale processing clusters for the South East Zone in Abakaliki, yesterday.

The minister disclosed that the overreaching goal of the development of artisanal and small-scale miners would increase efficiency in mining and mineral processing operations, increase mineral production and revenue generation, enhance safer mining practices, boost the ease of doing mining business as well as create employment and wealth for sustainable growth in the sector.

He appreciated Governor Dave Umahi for keying into the programme and providing the land for the project without hesitation, adding that the choice of Ebonyi for siting the lead/zinc processing cluster was predicated on the fact that it is endowed with large commercial deposits of the minerals.

Umahi appreciated the Federal Government for choosing Ebonyi as host for the project, saying the processing cluster would develop the South East immensely.