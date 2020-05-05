Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed its readiness to evacuate the first batch of Nigerians numbering 265 from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This is even as it said discussions were ongoing with the British Government on the evacuation of about 300 Nigerians from the United Kingdom.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the evacuees, on arrival in Nigeria, will undergo a mandatory 14-day supervised quarantine in a monitored environment.

This, Nwonye added, was in accordance with global best practices and guidelines by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the Federal Government has commenced the process of evacuating willing Nigerian nationals outside the country. In accordance with global best practices and guidelines by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the evacuees on arrival in Nigeria will undergo a mandatory 14-day supervised quarantine in a monitored environment.

“The scheduled evacuation of the first batch of 265 Nigerians from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) would be conducted by Emirates Airline and the evacuees are expected to arrive Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Wednesday, 6th May, 2020 at 3.00pm,” Nwonye said.

The government further said adequate arrangements for hotel accommodation in Lagos and Abuja, have been concluded for the process.

Selected hotels, the government added, have been inspected and certified by the Port Health Services, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Office of the National Security Adviser and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Furthermore, discussions are ongoing with British Airways, through the British High Commission in Nigeria, to evacuate about 300 Nigerians from London on Friday, 8th May, 2020. The British Airways Flight 9155 will depart London Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5, at 07:10am and arrive Lagos at 1:10pm same day.

“Additional arrangements are equally being made with Ethiopian Airlines to facilitate the evacuation of another batch of evacuees from New York to Abuja on Monday, 11th May, 2020.

“The Federal Government wishes to reassure Nigerians of its unwaivering commitment to ensuring the welfare and safety of all citizens,” Nwonye added.