Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has pledged to give priority to the capacity building of civil servants.

This will be done at the level of respective ministries and at service-wide levels, especially on capacities that have to do wit core values and code of ethics of the civil service.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, stated this, yesterday, at the maiden meeting with Permanent Secretaries, Accountant General, Auditor-General and Surveyor-General of the Federation in Abuja. She mentioned other areas to be given priority to include performance management and stability of the service. She said a new Performance Management System (PMS) would be put in place to replace the biased and often abused Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) and expressed the optimism that the PMS would increase productivity and quality of service delivery by civil servants.

She said the goal of ensuring stability in the Federal Civil Service would inform decisions and the fulcrum on which other objectives would be linked.

Yemi-Esan said the service would continue to reward and recognise excellence, innovation and dedication.

Yemi-Esan was inaugurated last Wednesday as substantive Head of Service of the Federation.

The HCSF called for their support and cooperation to help deliver on President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s key priority areas and continue to work as a team to make the anticipated difference to bequeath a better civil service.