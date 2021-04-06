From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In a bid to avert future attacks at Correctional centres, Federal Government has assured that the centres henceforth will be strengthened across the country.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo gave the assirance while addressing newsmen in at the attackes centre in Owerri on Tuesday after inspecting the facility to ascertain extent of damage done by hoodlums.

The Vice President who condemned the attacks also promised that the security architecture of the country will be rejigged.

He further assured that all those responsible for the attacks will be fished and made to face the full weight of the law.

” Perpetrators of this act will definitely be brought to book. They must not go scot-free. They are cowards and will be discovered and duly prosecuted.

” We will rejig the security architecture of the country and strengthen security at correctional centres nationwide”, Osinbajo said.