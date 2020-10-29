Steve Agbota

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is working on giving tax incentives and 98 per cent independent power supply for terminal operators.

The Executive Secretary, NSC, Mr Hassan Bello who stated this when he visited some port terminals at the Lagos ports, urged shipping companies and terminal operators on the need to adopt the Nigerian Export Proceeds (NXP) number.

He added that the NXP number was produced to smoothen export transaction and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gave 90-days transaction period and so operators should take that opportunity.

However, Bello who visited APM Terminal (APMT), Maersk Nigeria and the Tincan Island Container Terminal (TICT) appreciated the operators for the removal of demurrage charges on cargoes for the period of last week’s disruption of #EndSARS protest.

“We are on this round to find out challenges of terminal operators after the disruption of service for the past 6-days and ensure that there are no spill over that will affect the economy as it will have adverse consequences. Shippers were not able to remove their cargoes so there is need to think about it and come up with incentives so that they will be able to do so,” he said.

Bello added that to also aid transactions at the port government was investing in infrastructure to tackle problems of transportation, institute an electronic call-up system and by March 2021, link rail to terminals.

He urged the management of the Tincan Island Container Terminal to come up with solutions to ensure the decongestion of people operating at the port by ensuring operations are done digitally.

Meanwhile, Customer Experience Manager, Maersk Nigeria, Mr Yemi Adenaike, lamented their inability to validate the NXP numbers, urging the Executive Secretary to find a temporary solution until the portal was up to speed.

“We anticipated the rush due to the disruption of last week and we have extended the dues of customers till the end of the month. Due to our inability to validate the NXP number, we have stopped loading exports and this is not good as it will impact negativity on the terminal, road and others and so we seek your help,” he said.