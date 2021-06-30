From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government is set to harmonise salaries of civil servants and those in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi- Esan has said.

She said President Muhammadu Buhari had set up a committee which had been meeting recently to look into the various salary scales of civil servants and that she was a member of one of the sub-committees.

“I can assure you that we have been working and at the end of the day we will come out with something that is very satisfactory.”

Yemi- Esan made the disclosure at the 2021 Public Service Lecture with the theme “Deploying technology to sustain and enhance service delivery in the face of this challenging COVID-19 pandemic climate.”

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had in May said the government was ready to review the payroll of civil servants in a bid to reduce cost of governance.

“It is necessary to clarify that the Federal Government is not thinking of cutting wages, rather it is seeking pay parity.”

The minister said there were some government agencies paying much higher than others for staff on the same grade level. The minister said President Buhari had directed National Salaries, Incomes & Wages Commission (NSIWC) to review salaries of civil servants and some federal agencies.

Guest lecturer at the event and former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, stressed the need for government to invest in people.

According to her workers are not motivated to do their best because of poor salaries, adding that what motivates is giving workers space, challenges and a boss that looks on them and recognises their potential and gives them responsibility that aligns with who they are and where they would do the best they can.

A total of 108 civil servants were given award while 22 received Award of Excellence while 86 of them received Letters of Commendation.

