The Federal Government is to impact education and create safe learning communities across the country, Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has said.

A statement by Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Finance Minister, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi said the decision followed a high-level dialogue and well-thought-out gathering titled ‘Financing Safe Schools: Creating safe learning communities.’

Abdullahi said the minister would host the event on Tuesday, April 20 between 10am and 1.30pm at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja and also online.

“She has decided on this in that at the start of COVID-19 pandemic, international projections estimated that children missing out on five months of education would collectively result in $10 trillion in lost future incomes. If trends continue, the worse-case scenario predicted is that half of all young people will not have skills necessary for entry level employment reducing country workforces and moving the countries back into poverty.

“This dialogue will bring together State Governors, the Nigerian Governors Forum, National Economic Council, members of parliament, National Security Advisers and security chiefs, Ministry of Education, multilateral institutions, donors, civil society and private sector representatives, including Nigerian Economic Summit group (NESG) to address the urgent issues which are stopping the safe education of children- our next generation.”

Nigeria is facing a socio-economic crisis born out of an education crisis.