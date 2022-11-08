By Chinyere Anyanwu

Following the Federal Government’s receipt of the report of the technical committee that was set up to prevent the rejection of agro-exports from Nigeria at the international market, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, has inaugurated the implementation committee.

The committee, inaugurated in Abuja, is to be chaired by the Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, and co-chaired by the Director, Commodities and Export Department of the ministry, Suleman Audu.

Speaking at the event, the minister charged the committee to be diligent in carrying out its assignment as their mandate is critical to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy. He said, “suffice it to state that a number of activities have been outlined to implement the recommendations of the technical committee and it is the task of the implementation committee to diligently ensure that they are properly articulated for the growth and development of the export subsector of the economy.”

“As the assignment has reached a crucial stage, I wish to urge members of the committee to rededicate themselves so as to be able to accomplish this urgent national assignment in good time.

“Distinguished members of the implementation committee, I want you to consider yourselves fortunate to have been found worthy of this assignment and as such, justify the confidence reposed in you by working as a team to realise the dream of stopping the rejection of our agri-commodities at the international market.

“It is my belief and expectation that at the end of your assignment, the agricultural subsector of the economy will be on the path to sustainable development, job creation and increased productivity.”

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the Committee who was represented at the event by the Director, Product Development, NEPC, Mrs. Evelyn Obidike, commended the minister for putting in place the implementation committee within the shortest possible time.