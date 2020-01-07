Henry Uche

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, is set to implement a national investment policy that will attract both local and foreign direct investments.

A newsletter of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission intelligence (NIPCi) states that the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, made this disclosure in an interactive session with the press recently Abuja.

The minister said, President Muhammadu Buhariadministration is ready to ensure a better investment climate for investors, adding that the government was committed to developing the six economic zones in the country to boost the nation’s manufacturing sector.

Adebayo added that the Federal Government would also continue to support the ‘Buy Made in Nigeria Goods’ campaign to aid local patronage in order to reposition the economy .

On her part, the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, said the move by the government regarding the investment policy was imperative to attract new investors.

Katagum stressed that the policy, to be rolled out soon, is currently being worked on by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). “NIPC is working on having investment policy which shall be the guide for investors coming into the country also ensuring there is an enabling environment,” she said.

On the Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan, Katagum said the plan was currently being put in place to meet the country’s present economic reality.

“The process has started for the review of the plan, it contains several policies like textile garment policy, tomato policy, and several others,” she said.

The minister revealed that some private operators have already shown interest in the cotton sector. She said, “even before the conclusion of the review, we already have private sector partnership especially in the Kano and Funtua axis.”

On the border closure, Katagum said the country is firm with its decisions and would not allow the country to be flooded with smuggled goods. “There was a meeting between the three countries; Niger, Benin and Nigeria, and what was agreed was that there is a need to activate joint border patrol to address the problem that led to the closure.” she said.

She added that the Federal Government was also working out a plan that will ensure residents of border communities are discouraged from smuggling activities. “We would explore the Jaiz Bank’s financial inclusion programme and that of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) so that the local communities do not engage in illegal activities,” she added.