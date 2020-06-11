Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Worried by the increasing incidents of rape cases in the country resulting to the brutal murder of some victms, the Federal Government has announced plans to inaugurate an Inter-Ministerial Gender Based Violence Management Committee to address the issue.

In furtherance to this, the Federal Ministry of Justice will meet with the stakeholders including the 36 States’ Attorneys General through a scheduled virtual conference in due course.

The committee which will comprise of functional and skilled officers drawn from various stakeholders will be charged to proffer a synchronized approach to all address all forms of violence against women and children in the country.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), who announced this on Thursday said members of the committee will be drawn from the Federal Ministry of Justice; Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development; Federal Ministry of Health and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

Other are National Human Rights Commission; Nigerian Legal Aid Council; Nigerian Police Force and two Civil Society Organisations, among others.

According to a statement personally signed the minister, other measures taken by the Federal government to checkmate the rising cases of rape include: “Reviewing all the existing laws with a view to proposing to the National Assembly necessary legislative changes to ensure that the offences of rape and child defilement are dealt with in consonance with international best practices.

“Providing a comprehensive and appropriate support services to ensure that victims and survivors of sexual offences are not subjected to further stigmatization and trauma by maintaining a Sexual Assault Referral Centre which will be domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Justice Headquarters.

The Centre will respond to immediate Gender Based Violence related issues and will continue to provide rapid and comprehensive response through prosecution of all forms of violence against women and children.

“Speedy processing of stalled and pending cases of rape and child defilement that got delayed due to closure of courts and government institutions during the COVID -19 lockdown period.

“Reaffirming state policy of opposing bail and rejecting plea bargain proposals from perpetrators of rape and child defilement, and to also ensure that the federal government’s policy of ensuring that convicted sex offenders do not benefit from power of prerogative of mercy remain.

According to the AGF, “it is our hope that with the modest efforts of the federal Ministry of Justice in supporting the federal government’s resolve in tackling these crimes against humanity, that we will achieve a better Nigeria devoid of gender based violence and sexual assault.”

The statement reads in part: “the attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to the prevalent and rising incidence of rape and sexual assault in the country.

The Federal Ministry of Justice is the primary institution responsible for the administration of Justice, the articulation and defence of the Constitutional values and principles in the governance of the Country.

This also conforms to the ideals expressed in government policy on service delivery in addressing the special needs of groups such as women, children and persons with disabilities.

Incidents of rape cases in the country have increased dramatically in the last few weeks, resulting in the brutal murder of some victims. A development that has sparked outrage in the country and beyond.

As a people-oriented government that listens to the yearnings and aspirations of its citizen, the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Justice has identified with call for national response against rape and sexual assault in the country.”