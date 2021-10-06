From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo will on Thursday 7th of October inaugurate the Board and Management of the newly constituted executive of the National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN).

A statement signed by the National Secretary of (NISCN), Momoh Ogubere said that part of the agenda for the inauguration include the NEC meeting of the organization after inauguration.

Some members of the new executive of the council include Dr Festus Daniel, the National President, Momoh James Ogubere, National Secretary, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, police representative in the council, Godfrey Otoaye, CEO Agrichainx, Global Blockchain Innovative, member and Joe Oduah, CEO RCL Safety Center member, among others.

The National industrial safety council of Nigeria was established in 1964 by cabinet decision under the sponsorship of the federal ministry of labour and employment for the prevention of industrial accidents and the promotion of occupational safety and health in the workplaces in Nigeria.