Techno Lagos Oil Limited is set to inaugurate its automated Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal in Kirikiri in Apapa, Lagos as part of efforts to boost the use of gas by homes.

Managing Director of the Company, Collins Onyeama, in a statement yesterday, said said the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, would unveil the facility on Wednesday, November 18. “The terminal will generate revenue for government through taxes and levies and more importantly generate over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians,” Onyeama said.

He said a vessel, MT Pertusola had since discharged products, emanating from the OSO-Butane Bonny Terminal in Rivers at the terminal.

According to him, the facility is a big boost to the quest by the Federal Government to deploy LPG infrastructure, which he said, was currently inadequate in Nigeria. The facility holds 8,400 metric tonnes of cooking gas and becomes the fifth of such a terminal to be built in Lagos. It was built by Cakasa Nigeria Limited in collaboration with a foreign technical partner in a deal signed on November 4, 2016. The project was financed by a consortium of banks and would also contribute significantly to gas flaring reduction.