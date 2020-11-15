Managing Director of the company, Collins Onyeama, in a statement, yesterday, said has said Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, would unveil the facility on Wednesday, November 18.“The terminal will generate revenue for government through taxes and levies and more importantly generate over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians,” Onyeama said.Onyeama said a vessel, MT Pertusola had since discharged products, emanating from the OSO-Butane Bonny Terminal in Rivers at the terminal.According to him, the facility was a big boost to the quest by Federal Government to deploy LPG infrastructure, which he said, was currently inadequate in Nigeria. The facility holds 8,400 metric tonnes of cooking gas and becomes the fifth of such a terminal to be built in Lagos. It was built by CAKASA Nigeria Limited in collaboration with a foreign technical partner in a deal signed on November 4, 2016.The project was financed by a consortium of banks and would also contribute significantly to gas flaring reduction.Onyeama described the deployment of the facility as another milestone for his company after the inauguration of its LPG manufacturing plant built by the company by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in June last year.He expressed his optimism that availability of cooking gas would discourage Nigerians from using firewood, kerosene and other inelegant materials for cooking.Onyeama restated that though the use of cooking gas had increased by about 36.8 per cent in Nigeria in the past five years, over 90 per cent of households still relied on kerosene, firewood and other unhealthy fossils.He said Nigeria had a population of over 170 million people, but that the country had less than one million households using cooking gas.According to him, Nigeria still ranked lowest in sub-Saharan Africa in per capita usage of LPG, consuming 1.1kg, compared to Ghana which is currently consuming 3.0kg.