Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, through the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Abuja, has listed 22 women to be inducted into the Nigerian Women Hall of Fame, on JUne 10.

Those to be inducted include the late June 12 heroine, Alhaja Kudirat Abiola and the late Dr. Stella Adadevoh, who saved Nigeria from a potential deadly Ebola outbreak.

NCWD Director General, Mary Ekpere-Eta, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday.

She said: “We want economic growth, sustainable development and peace. But, also important to us, is the appointment of women into office in order for Nigeria to achieve 35 percent representation for women in government.

“President Muhammadu Buhari stated his support for 35 percent female representation during the 2018 Female Aspirants Summit organised by the office of the Wife of the President and the NCWD.

“The president is a man of his words. He is someone who keeps to his words and, therefore, can be looked upon to bring in the right number of qualified women into public office. It is even more important to us as women.”

The NCWD DG said the women who would be inducted were selected for their iconic contributions to national development.

The induction is themed: “Celebrating Nigerian Women Icons of Hope.”

Adadevoh, who died in August 2014, was a Nigerian doctor who helped to curb the potential spread of the Ebola virus by ensuring that a Liberian patient, Patrick Sawyer, remained quarantined; despite pressures from his country.

Also, Kudirat was assassinated on June 9, 1996, in the heat of the June 12 struggle for democratic freedom in Nigeria.

Aside the two, other women on the shortlist for the Hall of Fame include senators Oluremi Tinubu and Binta Garba, Prof. Adenike Osofisan, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija and Dr. Stella Okoli (Emzor Pharmaceuticals).

Ekpere-Eta added that the selection was based on a comprehensive display of records of legendary women who played leading roles in different aspects of the Nigerian society and added that there are over 100 Nigerian women in the Hall of Fame, with the last induction in 2007.

She said: “Available statistics reveal that Nigerian women have been dynamic and played active roles in all spheres of national development. Yet, these achievements are hardly documented.

“This explains the rationale behind the creation of this edifice for the enrichment of public understanding and appreciation of the contributions of Nigerian women.

“The hall will provide role models for younger girls and society at large.

“The criteria for selection are; first, woman, historic or living to achieve recognition in a field of endeavour; a significant statewide contribution to arts, athletics, business, government, philanthropy, humanities, science, and education.”

According to the NCWD DG, the induction will take place every four years; to ensure that no woman deserving is left behind.